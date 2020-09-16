Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 2,768 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 158.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Facebook stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.81. 734,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,877,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.09. The company has a market cap of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

