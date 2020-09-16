Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 3,973 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 131,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,764. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

