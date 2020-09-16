Advisor OS LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.