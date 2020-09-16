Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.50. 251,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

