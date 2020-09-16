Advisor OS LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,002,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

