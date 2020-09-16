AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333,383. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

