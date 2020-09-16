AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

