AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,783. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.21.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

