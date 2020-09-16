AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,054. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $250.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

