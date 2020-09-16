Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,396. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.