Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 332.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.