Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up about 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 1,480,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.