Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $22.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,541.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

