Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $23.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,512.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,548.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,393.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

