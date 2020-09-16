Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 19.7% in August

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1,512.09. 1,105,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,044.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

