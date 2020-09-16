AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.50 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post sales of $261.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.60 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

