Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Up 7.9%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 445,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 718,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

