American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 18,115 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,244,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

