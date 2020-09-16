AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of AMETEK worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

