Amon Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Amon has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $7,700.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

