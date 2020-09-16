AmonD Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $79,329.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,484,534 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

