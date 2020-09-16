Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBUY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $86.18. 117,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,269. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

