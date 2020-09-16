Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 540,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 249,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 182.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

