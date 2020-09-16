Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 114,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

