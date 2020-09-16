Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.64 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $19.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $35.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 74,934,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,136,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

