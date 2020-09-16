Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Qualys also reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Qualys stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,890. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $333,423.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 244.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 136.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

