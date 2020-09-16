AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,882,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 166,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,316. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

