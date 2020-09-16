APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock remained flat at $$29.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.45 million. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

