APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in August

APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. APT Satellite has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Get APT Satellite alerts:

ISSDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APT Satellite in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of APT Satellite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for APT Satellite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Satellite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.