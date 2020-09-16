Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 167,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptorum Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.