Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.61. 1,493,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 874,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

