Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Trading 10.1% Higher

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) shares traded up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.84. 654,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 593,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.
Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)
