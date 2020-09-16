Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Trading 10.1% Higher

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) shares traded up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.84. 654,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 593,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 2,285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $8,000,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at $514,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

