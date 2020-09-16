Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 243.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 906,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 523,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.37%.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.