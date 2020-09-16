Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 72.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

