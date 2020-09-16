Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 331,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 354,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Astronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 1,712,954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13,178.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 490.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.