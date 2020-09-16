AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,476,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,972,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of AT&T worth $1,193,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,747,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T by 27.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $298,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 808,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,544,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.