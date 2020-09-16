AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948,550 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 661,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 533,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 1,463,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,467,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.