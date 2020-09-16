Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

