Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Up 5.1%

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.61. 298,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 353,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

