Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 14,517,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 5,656,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

AVGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis dropped their target price on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avinger Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

