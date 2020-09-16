AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.12). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,119,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

