Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280. Bank Central Asia has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank Central Asia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

