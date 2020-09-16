Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,806 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 63,757,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,758,633. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $219.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

