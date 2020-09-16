Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,781,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613,180 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $184,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 63,757,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,758,633. The stock has a market cap of $219.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

