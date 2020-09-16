Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Holdings Increased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Baozun worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. 911,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,258. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

