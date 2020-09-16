Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 7.4%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. 604,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 626,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

