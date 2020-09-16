Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells $3,503,780.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.13. 285,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,839. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $258.48.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 46.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $2,261,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

