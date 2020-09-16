Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Up 5.2%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 734,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 454,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

