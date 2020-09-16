Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,832. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

