Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,832. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.
Birks Group Company Profile
