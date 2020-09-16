Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,921.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $418,043.92 and $2,921.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00531186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

